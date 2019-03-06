Schroder will come off the bench Tuesday against the Timberwolves, Erik Horne of The Oklahoman reports.

With Paul George (shoulder) back in the fold, Schroder will resume his usual role as a reserve. In that role this season, he's averaging 14.9 points, 3.9 assists and 2.9 rebounds across 27.3 minutes.

