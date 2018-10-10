Thunder's Dennis Schroder: Heads to locker room Tuesday

Schroder suffered an injury while drawing a charge and went to the locker room during the second quarter of Tuesday's preseason matchup against the Bucks, Royce Young of ESPN.com reports.

It's not immediately clear what type of injury Schroder has suffered, but he was able to walk off under his own power. He should be considered questionable to return.

