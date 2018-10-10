Thunder's Dennis Schroder: Healthy, won't play second half
Schroder (undisclosed) is "fine", but won't play during the second half of Tuesday's preseason game against the Bucks, Brett Dawson of The Athletic reports. Paul George and Steven Adams are also sitting out the second half.
There's little concern about Schroder's injury, and he'll simply be given the second half off for rest. There's no reason to think he won't be ready for the regular-season opener.
