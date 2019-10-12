Thunder's Dennis Schroder: Held out of practice Saturday
Schroder was held out of Saturday's practice due to a thigh contusion, Erik Horne of The Oklahoman reports.
According to coach Billy Donovan, the injury is "nothing major" and was simply an opportunity to give Shroder some rest. It seems unlikely that Schroder's availability would be in jeopardy for Monday's game against the Mavericks, however, if he continues to experience any discomfort, the Thunder coaching staff may opt to exercise caution and hold him out.
