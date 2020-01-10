Thunder's Dennis Schroder: Hot shooting returns
Schroder amassed 16 points (7-11 FG, 2-4 3Pt), five rebounds and one assist in 27 minutes during Thursday's 113-92 victory over the Rockets.
The Thunder torched the Rockets with the aid of some hot shooting. Schroder was a part of that scoring display, connecting on 7-of-11 from the field. Despite coming off the bench, Schroder is putting together a nice season, often closing games as part of a three-guard lineup. His skill set is somewhat limited which does cap his upside. However, based on his current role, Schroder should be rostered in all 12-team leagues.
