Thunder's Dennis Schroder: Increased role perhaps coming his way
Schroder had 22 points (9-16 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 3-3 FT), three rebounds, two assists, and one steal in 23 minutes during Monday's 122-116 victory over New Orleans.
Schroder scored 22 points in 23 minutes Monday but could be in line for an increased role moving forward. Russell Westbrook (ankle) rolled his ankle on Anthony Davis's foot and while there is no confirmation on the severity of the injury, it certainly did not look good. If Westbrook is forced to miss any length of time, Schroder is going to be the direct beneficiary, making him a must roster player in all formats. Chances are he was already on a roster somewhere unless you are in a shallower league, but if he is floating around somewhere it would make sense to grab him as soon as possible.
