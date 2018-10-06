Thunder's Dennis Schroder: Inefficient but Productive in Win Over Minnesota
Schroder tallied 12 points (5-16 FG, 1-4 FT), two rebounds, six assists and two steals in a 113-101 victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Friday.
The 5-of-16 shooting, five turnovers and ugly free-throw percentage show the inefficiency Schroder provides, as that's been a dire trend throughout his career. While that inefficiency is obviously worrisome, the fact that he continues to start for Russell Westbrook (knee) is a great sign, as he's one of the best handcuffs in fantasy this season. There's some thought that Westbrook may miss some time in the regular season, which would make Schroder one of the best steals at the end of drafts. As long as he gets big minutes, Schroder will remain fantasy relevant.
