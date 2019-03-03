Thunder's Dennis Schroder: Joins starting five
Schroder will start Saturday against the Spurs.
With Paul George (shoulder) out, Markieff Morris got the start during the Thunder's previous game. However, coach Billy Donovan will opt to switch things up against the Spurs, giving Schroder the nod.
