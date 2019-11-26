Schroder compiled 22 points (9-17 FG, 4-9 3Pt), five assists and a rebound across 34 minutes in Monday's 100-97 win over the Warriors.

Schroder executed well off the bench, posting a +8 plus-minus during his 34 minutes of court time. Despite his role in the second unit, Schroder is averaging 28.7 minutes per game but is trapped on the depth chart behind Shai Gilgeous Alexander.