Thunder's Dennis Schroder: Leads team with 21 points in starting role
Schroder finished with 21 points (5-16 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 9-9 FT), nine assists and five rebounds in 26 minutes during Wednesday's 97-91 preseason loss to Detroit.
Both Russell Westbrook (knee) and Paul George (personal) were out in this one which meant a lot of the offensive load fell to Schroder. He is going to be given the chance to start the regular season if Westbrook is forced to miss extended time. In a starting role, Schroder is going to be able to put up standard league production, however, upon Westbrook's return, Schroder will return to a bench role. He should be viewed as a late round guy in standard formats despite his bench role.
