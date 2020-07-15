Schroder will leave the bubble in three or four weeks as that's when his wife is due to give birth, Royce Young of ESPN.com reports.

Schroder will miss a chunk of the resumed regular season but could be back in time for the first round of the playoffs. He'll have to go through a quarantine period when he comes back. While Schroder is sidelined, Hamidou Diallo and Luguentz Dort will likely see extra minutes.