Thunder's Dennis Schroder: Managing sore ankle
Schroder is questionable for Friday's game at Charlotte with right ankle soreness, Joe Mussatto of The Oklahoman reports.
Schroder apparently picked up the injury during Thursday's loss to the Grizzlies, when he posted 20 points, three rebounds and three assists in 32 minutes. The 26-year-old's status may not receive much additional clarity until he goes through pregame warmups.
