Schroder (ankle) logged 13 points (4-11 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 4-4 FT), six assists and three rebounds across 29 minutes Sunday in the Thunder's 131-103 win over the Spurs.

Schroder's stat line wasn't anything out of the ordinary, but it's good to see that he was able to play a normal allotment of minutes after rolling his ankle in the Thunder's previous game Friday versus Denver. The combo guard should have a good opportunity to raise his production Tuesday, when the Thunder take on a hapless Bulls squad that will likely be without several key players.