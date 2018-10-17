Schroder tallied 21 points (7-19 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 5-6 FT), nine rebounds, six assists, two steals and one block across 34 minutes in the Thunder's 108-100 loss to the Warriors on Tuesday.

Schroder drew the start at point guard as expected in the absence of Russell Westbrook (knee) and filled out the stat sheet in impressive fashion. The German was somewhat inefficient with his shot, but he was active on the defensive glass and dished out a team-high number of assists. With the possibility of Westbrook missing a few more games in the early portion of the season, Schroder projects as a valuable fantasy commodity that should see plenty of run over the first several games.