Thunder's Dennis Schroder: Nears double-double
Schroder had 24 points (9-19 FG, 1-4 3PT, 5-5 FT), nine rebounds, six assists and four turnovers in 34 minutes off the bench during Friday's 126-108 win over the Suns.
Schroder has topped the 20-point mark in six of his last eight games and the fact that he has logged 30-plus minutes in each of those contests should solidify his role as an important player for the Thunder despite coming off the bench. This strong run of performances should also boost his trade value moving forward, and the Thunder will probably try to showcase him as much as possible -- that could result in a boost on his fantasy upside due to the latest uptick on his playing time.
