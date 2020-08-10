Schroder (personal) is listed as out for Monday's game against the Suns.

Schroder left the Thunder a week ago to witness the birth of his second child and remains without a definitive timeline to report back to the NBA bubble in Orlando. Whenever he arrives at the Walt Disney World complex, Schroder will have to complete a mandatory quarantine before he's allowed to rejoin the Thunder for workouts. The Thunder likely aren't counting on Schroder to be ready to play until the postseason gets underway.