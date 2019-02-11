Thunder's Dennis Schroder: Out Monday
Schroder will not be available Monday against the Blazers due to a personal matter, Brett Dawson of The Athletic reports.
The nature of the absence is unclear, but expect Russell Westbrook to potentially see even heavier minutes at point guard, while the Thunder may dust off Raymond Felton for a handful of minutes off the bench.
