Schroder is out for Sunday's game against the Raptors due to right ankle soreness.

Schroder has emerged from Friday's win over the Hornets with an injury, and he'll miss his first game of the year Sunday. In his absence, with Danilo Gallinari (ankle) also out, Darius Bazley, Deonte Burton and Abdel Nader could all see expanded roles.

