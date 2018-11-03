Thunder's Dennis Schroder: Plays 26 minutes Friday
Schroder tallied 16 points (6-11 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds, five assists, and two steals in 26 minutes during Friday's 134-111 victory over Washington.
Schroder came off the bench to score 16 points Friday, continuing his recent strong play. The return of Russell Westbrook sent Schroder back to the bench which of course had an impact on his playing time. However, he is still managing to see enough action to put up low-end standard league value. If he was dropped in your league he could be worth an add as someone who can score the ball as well as contribute some assists.
