Thunder's Dennis Schroder: Plays 30 minutes off bench
Schroder produced 12 points (5-12 FG, 2-4 3Pt), two rebounds and two assists across 30 minutes in Wednesday's 114-112 victory over the Nets.
Despite playing well alongside Russell Westbrook, Schroder has returned to the sixth man role for the Thunder. Despite coming off the bench, Schroder is still seeing plenty of run and producing steady numbers in the points, rebounds and assists columns, which makes him a consistent producer going forward.
