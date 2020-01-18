Schroder put up 18 points (6-16 FG, 3-11 3Pt, 3-3 FT), eight assists and seven rebounds in a loss to the Heat on Friday.

One game after going for 25 points, six assists and five threes, Schroder produced solid numbers in those three categories once again. The 26-year old is producing better value than he did last season thanks in part to his 18.3 points per game, and 46.5 percent shooting from the field. Sitting at top 150 value in nine-category leagues, Schroder gets a bump in value in eight-category leagues due to his 2.8 turnovers per game.