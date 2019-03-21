Thunder's Dennis Schroder: Poor shooting in return to bench
Schroder ended with 12 points (5-16 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 1-2 FT), seven rebounds, four assists, and one steal in 38 minutes during Wednesday's 123-114 loss to the Raptors.
Schroder moved back to the bench Wednesday with Russell Westbrook back in the lineup after a one-game suspension. Schroder still played 38 minutes in the overtime loss but finished just 5-of-16 from the field and 1-of-2 from the free-throw line. Schroder is a fringe standard league player with very little upside outside of scoring. Russell Westbrook is a chance to miss more games before the season ends and if that is the case, Schroder then becomes a must-start player.
