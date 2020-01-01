Schroder scored 20 points (7-17 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 4-4 FT) while adding seven rebounds and four assists in 31 minutes off the bench during Tuesday's 106-101 win over the Mavericks.

The 26-year-old continues to be the anchor of OKC's second unit. Schoder has scored at least 20 points in his last six games, and he wraps up December having averaged 22.3 points, 3.9 boards, 3.4 assists and 2.3 threes over 14 contests on the month -- numbers which could make him very appealing to a contender if the Thunder decide to make him available before the trade deadline.