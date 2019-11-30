Thunder's Dennis Schroder: Posts 25 points, seven dimes in win
Schroder supplied 25 points (11-24 FG, 3-9 3Pt), seven assists and two rebounds in 32 minutes during Friday's 109-104 win over the Pelicans.
Schroder stepped up on a night when Chris Paul and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander combined to score 17 points on 22 field goal attempts. Schroder has now scored at least 22 points in three of the last five games and in six of 18 appearances this season.
