Thunder's Dennis Schroder: Posts double-double in 30 minutes
Schroder scored 15 points (5-10 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), collected four rebounds, handed out 12 assists, snatched two steals, and recorded one block in 30 minutes Wednesday as the Thunder topped the Knicks.
Schroder's role altered significantly when Russell Westbrook (ankle) went down, and he has filled those shoes admirably. It's not expected that Westbrook will be out for much longer, but the past five games have made it clear that Schroder will be a valuable fantasy asset for the duration of the 2018-19 season, even in the role of sixth-man.
