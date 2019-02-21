Thunder's Dennis Schroder: Practices Thursday
Schroder (personal) practiced Thursday, Brett Dawson of The Athletic reports.
Schroder missed the Thunder's past two games due to the birth of his child, but it appears the guard will be available soon. More information on his status for Friday's game against the Jazz may arrive following morning shootaround.
