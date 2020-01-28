Thunder's Dennis Schroder: Quality line in starting role
Schroder posted 21 points (6-16 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 6-6 FT), seven rebounds, six assists, one steal and one block across 41 minutes Monday in the Thunder's 107-97 loss to the Mavericks.
With Chris Paul (personal) sitting out the contest, Schroder cracked the starting five and played his most minutes of the season. The poor shooting limited some of Schroder's overall impact from a rotisserie perspective, but he paid dividends for those who inserted him in DFS lineups. If Paul is back for Wednesday's game in Sacramento, Schroder would move back into his normal spot on the second unit, but he still sees enough playing time and usage in that capacity to keep himself relevant even in 10-team leagues. Schroder hasn't scored fewer than 13 points in any game since late November.
