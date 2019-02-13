Schroder (personal) is questionable to play Thursday against the Pelicans, Brett Dawson of The Athletic reports.

Schroder missed Monday's game against the Blazers following the birth of his child, and he did not practice with the team Wednesday. Billy Donovan stopped short of ruling Schroder out, but at this point it's unclear if he'll rejoin the team in New Orleans. In Schroder's absence Monday, veteran Raymond Felton returned to the rotation and saw 21 minutes of action off the bench.