Schroder (personal) is still away from the team and is without a timetable to return to Orlando, Joe Mussatto of The Oklahoman reports.

Schroder departed the bubble on Monday to be with his wife, who gave birth to the couple's second child. It's unclear how long he'll be away from the bubble, but at this point he's likely to miss the rest of the Thunder's seeding games, as he'll be subject to another quarantine period once he rejoins the team.