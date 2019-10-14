Thunder's Dennis Schroder: Removed from injury report
Schroder (thigh) is no longer listed on the injury report ahead of Monday's game against Dallas.
Schroder took a seat for Saturday's practice due to a minor thigh injury, but it appears as though he's put the issue behind him. Even so, it wouldn't be shocking to see the Thunder keep a close eye on the guard.
