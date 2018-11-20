Thunder's Dennis Schroder: Returns to bench Monday
Schroder offered six points (3-17 FG, 0-6 3Pt) five rebounds, five assists and one steal across 29 minutes in the Thunder's 117-113 loss to the Kings on Monday.
Schroder found himself back on the bench with the return of Russell Westbrook (ankle/personal) to the team. However, he still would have had ample opportunity for a strong return had his shot not fallen at a season-worst 17.6 percent clip. The 25-year-old German did manage to offer some serviceable rebounding and assists numbers, but the six points qualified as a season low. He'll look to bounce back in what should remain a high-usage role off the bench against the Warriors on Wednesday.
More News
-
Thunder's Dennis Schroder: Continues impressive play Saturday•
-
Thunder's Dennis Schroder: Posts double-double in 30 minutes•
-
Thunder's Dennis Schroder: Closes on double-double Monday•
-
Thunder's Dennis Schroder: Contributes 19 points in third consecutive start•
-
Thunder's Dennis Schroder: Turns in 28 points Wednesday•
-
Thunder's Dennis Schroder: Will start Wednesday•
-
Week 6 Waiver Wire
Brace for a busy Wednesday and Friday sandwiching an idle Thanksgiving.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 6 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 6
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Basketball: Week 6 Preview
The schedule calms down in Week 6, but some of your favorite young players may not be worth...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 5 Waivers
We go through the top options to add for Week 5 and beyond.