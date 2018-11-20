Schroder offered six points (3-17 FG, 0-6 3Pt) five rebounds, five assists and one steal across 29 minutes in the Thunder's 117-113 loss to the Kings on Monday.

Schroder found himself back on the bench with the return of Russell Westbrook (ankle/personal) to the team. However, he still would have had ample opportunity for a strong return had his shot not fallen at a season-worst 17.6 percent clip. The 25-year-old German did manage to offer some serviceable rebounding and assists numbers, but the six points qualified as a season low. He'll look to bounce back in what should remain a high-usage role off the bench against the Warriors on Wednesday.