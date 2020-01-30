Schroder isn't in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game at Sacramento, Jason Jones of The Athletic reports.

The 26-year-old received the spot start -- his first of the season -- Monday in place of Chris Paul (personal) and put up 21 points, seven rebounds, six assists, one steal and one block in 41 minutes, but he'll move back to the bench Wednesday. Schroder has eclipsed 20 points in each of the last five games and is averaging 24.4 points, 4.4 rebounds and 5.8 assists in that stretch.