Thunder's Dennis Schroder: Returns to bench role
Schroder isn't in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game at Sacramento, Jason Jones of The Athletic reports.
The 26-year-old received the spot start -- his first of the season -- Monday in place of Chris Paul (personal) and put up 21 points, seven rebounds, six assists, one steal and one block in 41 minutes, but he'll move back to the bench Wednesday. Schroder has eclipsed 20 points in each of the last five games and is averaging 24.4 points, 4.4 rebounds and 5.8 assists in that stretch.
More News
-
Thunder's Dennis Schroder: Quality line in starting role•
-
Thunder's Dennis Schroder: Draws spot start•
-
Thunder's Dennis Schroder: Tops 20-point mark once again•
-
Thunder's Dennis Schroder: Big game off bench•
-
Thunder's Dennis Schroder: Drops 23 points in win•
-
Thunder's Dennis Schroder: Plays 38 minutes off bench•
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 15
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 15.
-
Week 15 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Pacers,...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade, hold issues
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 14
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 14.
-
Week 14 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Hornets...