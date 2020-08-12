The Thunder confirmed Tuesday that Schroder (personal) returned to the NBA bubble in Orlando, Erik Gee of SI.com reports. He'll complete a mandatory quarantine for four days before he's eligible to rejoin the Thunder for workouts.

While Schroder will miss the Thunder's final two seeding games while in quarantine, he should be ready to go for the first game of Oklahoma City's Western Conference quarterfinals series next week. The Thunder sixth man had been away from the team since Aug. 3 to witness the birth of his daughter, missing Oklahoma City's past five games a result. Hamidou Diallo and Terrance Ferguson will likely notice the biggest downturns in playing time once Schroder is ready to go during the postseason.