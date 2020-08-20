Schroder supplied 13 points (5-12 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 1-2 FT), five rebounds and five assists in 32 minutes during Thursday's 111-98 Game 2 loss to the Rockets.

Schroder has combined for just 19 points on 24 field-goal attempts through the first two games of the first round and has handed out nine dimes versus six turnovers. He hasn't been able to play at the same level that he did in the regular season thus far in the series. Still, he has earned 32 minutes in each of these first two tilts, so it seems likely that coach Billy Donovan will continue playing Schroder no shortage of minutes.