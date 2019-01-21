Schroder posted 17 points (5-12 FG, 4-7 3PT, 3-3 FT), four assists, three rebounds and a steal across 29 minutes in Monday's 127-109 win over the Knicks.

With the game well in hand, Schroder's role expanded as he took over for Westbrook in the closing quarter along with his usual duties in the Thunder backcourt. The sixth-year guard is a capable sixth man for Oklahoma City since being traded by the Hawks. In his current role, he's posting similar numbers to his days as a starter in Atlanta and seeing about the same amount of minutes and is an invaluable component to the Thunder's success moving forward.