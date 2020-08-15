Schroder ended with 17 points (6-12 Fg, 3-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four assists, one rebound and one steal in 25 minutes during Friday's 107-103 loss to the Clippers.

Schroder was back on the court after missing the last few games due to the birth of his child. This was simply a case of allowing Schroder to get his legs back under him leading into the playoffs. He looked fantastic during his time on the floor and his scoring off the bench could be a crucial factor for the upcoming series against the Rockets.