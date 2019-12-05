Schroder dropped 18 points (8-17 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 1-1 FT), four rebounds and one assist to go along with a block during 23 minutes of play in the Thunder's 107-100 loss to the Pacers on Wednesday.

Although Schroder is yet to start a game this season, he continues to create scoring opportunities for himself. In the 20 games that he has played in, the guard has attempted more than 10 shots in all but three of them. Additionally, considering the 26-year-old has put up at least 17 field-goal attempts in five of his last eight games, you can continue to expect a high volume of shots on a nightly basis.