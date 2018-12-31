Thunder's Dennis Schroder: Scores 19 points Sunday
Schroder tallied 19 points (8-19 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 1-2 FT), four rebounds, three assists, one steal, and one block in 33 minutes during Sunday's 105-103 loss to the Mavericks.
Schroder led the bench with 19 points Sunday, his fifth straight game with double-digits. The points continue to be there for Schroder, however, they typically come on inefficient shooting. That combined with his lack of supporting numbers mean he is barely ranked inside the top 140 for the season, making him a borderline standard league player.
