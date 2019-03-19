Schroder totaled 20 points (7-16 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 4-6 FT), six assists and three rebounds over 36 minutes in the Thunder's loss to the Heat on Monday.

Schroder had a big game in Monday's win, drawing the start in Russell Westrbook's absence due to suspension. Schroder has been a fine fantasy play this season and an even better option when Westbrook has missed time.