Thunder's Dennis Schroder: Scores 20 points in Sunday's win
Schroder supplied 20 points (9-14 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 1-2 FT), seven rebounds, six assists, and one block in 27 minutes during Sunday's 113-94 win over the Hawks.
Schroder dominated his former team in this one, putting forth his best performance through three preseason games. The Thunder have already made it clear that they won't rush Russell Westbrook (knee) back before he's fully healthy, which could set Schroder up for plenty of statistical success in the early stages of the season.
More News
-
Thunder's Dennis Schroder: Inefficient but Productive in Win Over Minnesota•
-
Thunder's Dennis Schroder: Leads team with 21 points in starting role•
-
Thunder's Dennis Schroder: Starting preseason opener•
-
Thunder's Dennis Schroder: Shipped to Oklahoma City•
-
Hawks' Dennis Schroder: Could see competition in backcourt•
-
Hawks' Dennis Schroder: Out for remainder of season•
-
NBA: Top 2018-19 Fantasy breakouts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NBA season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy basketball rankings and sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
Fantasy Hoops: Potential Busts
Limiting risk and avoiding overpaying for later in your drafts might be the key to your Fantasy...
-
Breakouts: Randle, Gordon set to blow
Looking for the next superstar in Fantasy hoops? We've got some contenders to consider as you...
-
Enigmatic Fultz among sleepers
Where to find value in your draft? Here are seven candidates who can deliver it.
-
Rotisserie Mock Draft
Check out the results of our first Fantasy hoops mock draft of the season.