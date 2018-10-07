Thunder's Dennis Schroder: Scores 20 points in Sunday's win

Schroder supplied 20 points (9-14 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 1-2 FT), seven rebounds, six assists, and one block in 27 minutes during Sunday's 113-94 win over the Hawks.

Schroder dominated his former team in this one, putting forth his best performance through three preseason games. The Thunder have already made it clear that they won't rush Russell Westbrook (knee) back before he's fully healthy, which could set Schroder up for plenty of statistical success in the early stages of the season.