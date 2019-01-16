Schroder scored 21 points (6-15 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 6-6 FT), and added six assists, three rebounds and a steal in 27 minutes during Tuesday's loss to the Hawks.

Schroder provided a solid line Tuesday, scoring in double-digits for the first time in 2019. He's really struggled shooting the ball recently and has failed to crack 50-percent from the field for 13 straight games. That said, Schroder's having a strong overall season, his first as Oklahoma City's sixth man, averaging 15.3 points, 4.4 assists, 3.7 rebounds, 1.3 threes and 1.0 steals in 29.2 minutes per game.

