Schroder accrued 21 points (7-14 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 4-4 FT), two rebounds and two assists across 34 minutes in Sunday's win over Portland.

Schroder played an integral role in Sunday's win, topping 20 points for the second-straight game and finishing with a plus-13 net rating. After an up-and-down start to the season, Schroder's found his rhythm and is averaging 19.4 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2.6 assists in 29.9 minutes over his last 10 games.