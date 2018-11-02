Schroder supplied 21 points (7-15 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 5-8 FT), five assists, three rebounds, and one steal in 30 minutes during Thursday's 111-107 win over the Hornets.

Schroder continues to fill up the stat sheet off the bench, scoring in double figures in all five games since Russell Westbrook returned to the lineup. Moreover, Schroder has dished at least five assists in six of seven tilts thus far this season, so he is still contributing quality numbers in the points and dimes categories.