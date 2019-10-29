Thunder's Dennis Schroder: Scores 22 off bench
Schroder had 22 points (8-13 FG, 4-8 3PT, 2-3 FT) in Monday's loss to Houston.
It was the second straight impressive effort from Schroder, who also went for 22 points in Sunday's blowout win over the Warriors. The backup guard played 34 minutes and added seven assists and five boards.
