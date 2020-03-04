Schroder supplied 24 points (9-19 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 5-7 FT) and two rebounds in 30 minutes during Tuesday's 109-94 loss to the Clippers.

Schroder paced the team in scoring and bounced back following his first single-digit scoring performance (nine points versus Bucks on Friday) since Nov. 15. Schroder is likely to find himself in the mix for Sixth Man of the Year honors, and he'll try to keep it rolling during Wednesday's matchup versus the Pistons.