Thunder's Dennis Schroder: Scores 24 against Clippers
Schroder supplied 24 points (9-19 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 5-7 FT) and two rebounds in 30 minutes during Tuesday's 109-94 loss to the Clippers.
Schroder paced the team in scoring and bounced back following his first single-digit scoring performance (nine points versus Bucks on Friday) since Nov. 15. Schroder is likely to find himself in the mix for Sixth Man of the Year honors, and he'll try to keep it rolling during Wednesday's matchup versus the Pistons.
More News
-
Thunder's Dennis Schroder: Scores 21 in win•
-
Thunder's Dennis Schroder: Moves past ankle issue•
-
Thunder's Dennis Schroder: Avoids injury report•
-
Thunder's Dennis Schroder: Battling rolled ankle•
-
Thunder's Dennis Schroder: Big day off bench•
-
Thunder's Dennis Schroder: Scores 30 versus Cavaliers•
-
Top waiver adds for Week 20
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 20.
-
Week 20 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a very active Week 20.
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 19
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 19.
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 18
Nick Whalen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 18 and...