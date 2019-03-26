Thunder's Dennis Schroder: Scores 25 points in Monday's loss
Schroder supplied 25 points (9-14 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 5-6 FT), three rebounds, and three assists in 37 minutes during Monday's 115-103 loss to the Grizzlies.
Schroder was extremely efficient as a scorer on a night when Russell Westbrook and Paul George combined to score 46 points on 16-of-49 from the field. It was an ugly loss for a Thunder team still jostling for playoff positioning in the crowded Western Conference. Nevertheless, Schroder and company will look to bounce back during Wednesday's matchup with the Pacers.
