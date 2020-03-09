Thunder's Dennis Schroder: Scores 27 in win
Schroder had 27 points (10-21 Fg, 3-8 3PT, 4-7 FT) and six assists in Sunday's win over the Celtics.
Schroder remained on the bench with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander out, but he stepped up in a big way, taking a team-high 21 shots and combining with Chris Paul to score 55 points. The Sixth Man of the Year candidate is averaging 17.4 points and 4.2 assists in nine games since the break.
More News
-
Thunder's Dennis Schroder: Drops 23 points, nine dimes•
-
Thunder's Dennis Schroder: Scores 24 against Clippers•
-
Thunder's Dennis Schroder: Scores 21 in win•
-
Thunder's Dennis Schroder: Moves past ankle issue•
-
Thunder's Dennis Schroder: Avoids injury report•
-
Thunder's Dennis Schroder: Battling rolled ankle•
-
Top waiver adds for Week 21
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 21.
-
Week 21 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for Week 21, with a much lighter...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 20
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 20.
-
Week 20 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a very active Week 20.
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...