Schroder had 27 points (10-21 Fg, 3-8 3PT, 4-7 FT) and six assists in Sunday's win over the Celtics.

Schroder remained on the bench with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander out, but he stepped up in a big way, taking a team-high 21 shots and combining with Chris Paul to score 55 points. The Sixth Man of the Year candidate is averaging 17.4 points and 4.2 assists in nine games since the break.