Thunder's Dennis Schroder: Scores 28 points in Friday's win
Schroder supplied 28 points (11-13 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT) and two rebounds in 29 minutes during Friday's 118-102 win over the Heat.
Schroder has scored 49 points on an incredibly efficient 19-of-24 from the field across the last two games. Moreover, Schroder has poured in at least 20 points 14 times through 50 appearances this season, and he's the team's only reliable playmaker outside of Russell Westbrook and Paul George.
