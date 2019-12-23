Schroder registered 28 points (8-17 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 8-9 FT), six assists, five rebounds and one steal in 33 minutes during Sunday's 118-112 win over the Clippers.

Schroder continues to fill it up offensively, and he's in the midst of his best month in years. Moreover, he's managing career highs in rebounding, blocks and field-goal percentage in this his second season with the Thunder.