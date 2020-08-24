Schroder tallied 30 points (10-16 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 6-7 FT), three assists and one rebound in 31 minutes during Monday's 117-114 Game 4 win over the Rockets.

Schroder was spectacular once again and has combined for 59 points across the last two contests. After combining for 19 points in the first two games of this playoff series, Schroder has been sensational. He repeatedly blew past defenders off the dribble and drained several treys, coming up clutch with buckets galore in the second half. Moreover, Schroder can likely be expected to stay in attack mode during Wednesday's Game 5.